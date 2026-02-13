Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video

Cross: Alex Cross is back and ready for justice in season 2 of the thriller series.

FX, Hulu

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette: Watch the first installment in Ryan Murphy's new anthology series.

AMC

Dark Winds: The premiere of season 4 of the drama series makes its debut.

Movie theaters

Wuthering Heights: Emerald Fennell directs her take on the classic love story, which stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

Crime 101: Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry and Mark Ruffalo star in the new crime thriller film.

GOAT: From producer Stephen Curry comes an animated film about a goat who plays basketball.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

