Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
February 13, 2026

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
Cross: Alex Cross is back and ready for justice in season 2 of the thriller series. 

FX, Hulu
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette: Watch the first installment in Ryan Murphy's new anthology series. 

AMC
Dark Winds: The premiere of season 4 of the drama series makes its debut.  

Movie theaters
Wuthering Heights: Emerald Fennell directs her take on the classic love story, which stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. 

Crime 101: Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry and Mark Ruffalo star in the new crime thriller film.

GOAT: From producer Stephen Curry comes an animated film about a goat who plays basketball. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

