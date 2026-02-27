Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
February 27, 2026

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Bridgerton: Benedict and Sophie's love story comes to an end with part 2 of season 4. 

Hulu
Paradise: Sterling K. Brown stars in the second season of the hit series.  

CBS, Paramount+
Survivor: Find out who will outwit, outplay and outlast in the 50th season of the popular reality competition show.

ABC
Scrubs: You can watch the revival of the popular comedy series starring Zach Braff and Donald Faison.

Prime Video
The Gray House: The drama miniseries starring Mary-Louise Parker makes its debut on the streaming service.

Movie theaters
Scream 7: Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox are back in the newest film in the Scream franchise.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

