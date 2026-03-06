Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 6, 2026

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
Young Sherlock: Watch the new series that shows the origin story of the iconic detective. 

Peacock
Ted: Tune in to season 2 of the series that shows the beginnings of the foul-mouthed teddy bear and his best friend, John. 

Netflix
Vladimir: This limited series stars Rachel Weisz as a passionate professor obsessed with her colleague, played by Leo Woodall.

Starz
Outlander: The final season of the historical fantasy romance series makes its premiere. 

Movie theaters
The Bride!: Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley are Frankenstein's monster and his betrothed in the new film.

Hoppers: Pixar's latest animated film follows scientists who are able to put human consciousness into robotic animals.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Harry Potter’ stars Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Felton reunite on Broadway

Yi-Jin Yu
Mar. 6, 2026
Entertainment News

Piper Curda, Jon Hamm and Bobby Moynihan talk new Pixar film ‘Hoppers’

Mary Pat Thompson and George Pennacchio
Mar. 6, 2026
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital