Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 20, 2026

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV
Imperfect Women: Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara star in the new drama series.

Netflix
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man: Cillian Murphy returns to the role of Tommy Shelby in this new movie.

HBO
The Comeback: Lisa Kudrow stars in the third and final season of the comedy series.

Movie theaters
Project Hail Mary: Ryan Gosling goes to space in the new movie based on the bestselling book.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come: The horror movie sequel stars Samara Weaving.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 20, 2026

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV
Imperfect Women: Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara star in the new drama series.

Netflix
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man: Cillian Murphy returns to the role of Tommy Shelby in this new movie.

HBO
The Comeback: Lisa Kudrow stars in the third and final season of the comedy series.

Movie theaters
Project Hail Mary: Ryan Gosling goes to space in the new movie based on the bestselling book.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come: The horror movie sequel stars Samara Weaving.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Mary Pat Thompson
Mar. 20, 2026
Entertainment News

Chuck Norris, action star and martial artist, dies at 86

Patricio Chile
Mar. 20, 2026
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

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