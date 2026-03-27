Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 27, 2026

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Disney+
Daredevil: Born Again: The second season of the Marvel TV series makes its debut.

Prime Video
Bait: Riz Ahmed stars in the new comedy series about a struggling actor. 

Netflix
Something Very Bad is Going to Happen: This new horror miniseries comes from the producers of Stranger Things

Apple TV
For All Mankind: Watch the fifth season of the show that imagines what would happen if the global space race never ended.  

Movie theaters
Forbidden Fruits: Lili Reinhart and Lola Tung star in the new movie about a witchy femme cult. 

They Will Kill You: Zazie Beetz stars in the new action horror film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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