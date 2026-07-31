Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
July 31, 2026

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
Furious: This new series follows an FBI agent who hunts for a serial killer.

Paramount+
Diarra from Detroit: Season 2 finds Diarra Brickland looking for a hot girl summer while dealing with a new mystery. 

FXX, Hulu
Adults: A prequel episode of the ensemble comedy series is set to drop a month before season 2. 

Movie theaters
Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland and Zendaya are back in the latest film following Peter Parker. 

I Want Your Sex: This new film stars Olivia Wilde, Cooper Hoffman and Charli XCX. 

Boyhood: The Oscar-winning film that took 12 years to make returns to theaters to celebrate its 12th anniversary.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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