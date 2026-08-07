Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:
Apple TV
Ted Lasso: The fourth season of the comedy series finds the titular coach in charge of a women's football team.
FX, Hulu
The Shards: Kaia Gerber stars in this adaptation of the Bret Easton Ellis story.
Prime Video
Sterling Point: This new YA series comes from creator Megan Park.
Paramount+
The Challenge: Cutthroat: The 42nd season of the reality competition series takes place in Thailand.
Movie theaters
One Night Only: Rom-coms are so back, and Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner star in this original one.
Super Troopers 3: Watch the latest installment in the comedy film franchise.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.