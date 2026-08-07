Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
August 7, 2026

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV
Ted Lasso: The fourth season of the comedy series finds the titular coach in charge of a women's football team. 

FX, Hulu
The Shards: Kaia Gerber stars in this adaptation of the Bret Easton Ellis story.

Prime Video
Sterling Point: This new YA series comes from creator Megan Park. 

Paramount+
The Challenge: Cutthroat: The 42nd season of the reality competition series takes place in Thailand. 

Movie theaters
One Night Only: Rom-coms are so back, and Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner star in this original one. 

Super Troopers 3: Watch the latest installment in the comedy film franchise. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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