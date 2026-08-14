Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
August 14, 2026

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
My Brilliant Career: This new series is based on the 1979 film and the Miles Franklin novel of the same name.

Tires: Season 3 of the comedy show starring Shane Gillis makes its debut. 

Prime Video
Reacher: Jack Reacher returns in season 4 of the action series. 

HBO Max
Lanterns: This new DC Studios series follows the superhero Green Lantern. 

Movie theaters
The End of Oak Street: Anne Hathaway continues her incredible year by starring in this sci-fi survival film. 

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie: The popular animated children's TV series makes the jump to the big screen. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘All That’ stars pay tribute after Christy Knowings’ death

Yi-Jin Yu
Aug. 14, 2026
Entertainment News

In brief: ‘Chad Powers’ season 2 trailer and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Aug. 14, 2026
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital