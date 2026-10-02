Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockCountryEntertainment NewsHot ACUrbanUrban AC
Mary Pat Thompson
October 2, 2026

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
East of Eden: Florence Pugh stars in this fresh adaptation of the classic novel. 

AMC+
Kill Jackie: Catherine Zeta-Jones uses her actual Welsh accent in this new thriller series. 

Disney+, Hulu
Adventure Time: Side Quests: The new series continues the adventures of Finn and his magical dog, Jake. 

Coven Academy: The new series about teen witches arrives just in time for spooky season.

Movie theaters
Digger: Tom Cruise stars in this film about a powerful man who unleashes a disaster on the world. 

Verity: Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway star in this adaptation of author Colleen Hoover's popular novel. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘A Different World’ renewed for season 2 at Netflix

Andrea Tuccillo
Oct. 2, 2026
Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockCountryEntertainment NewsHot ACUrbanUrban AC

In brief: ‘Reacher’ spinoff gets a second season and more

Andrea Tuccillo
Oct. 2, 2026
Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockCountryEntertainment NewsHot ACUrbanUrban AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital