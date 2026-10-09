Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockCountryEntertainment NewsHot ACUrbanUrban AC
Mary Pat Thompson
October 9, 2026

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
Carrie: The classic Stephen King story comes to life in this new series adaptation.

Netflix
Below: Josh Hartnett stars in the Canadian limited series about a fisherman terrorized by a mysterious creature.

Animals: The new thriller film is directed by and starring Ben Affleck.

CBS
Elsbeth: Season 4 of The Good Wife spinoff makes its premiere.

Paramount+
Avatar: Seven Havens: Check out this new animated series that serves as a sequel to The Legend of Korra.

Movie theaters
The Social Reckoning: This sequel to The Social Network stars Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Keegan Allen says he was robbed at gunpoint, knifepoint in LA: ‘My life for a watch’

Mason Leib
Oct. 9, 2026
Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockCountryEntertainment NewsHot ACUrbanUrban AC

Hayden Panettiere’s ex-fiance granted temporary guardianship of estate

Yi-Jin Yu
Oct. 9, 2026
Active RockAdult ContemporaryAlternative RockCHRClassic Hits & OldiesClassic RockCountryEntertainment NewsHot ACUrbanUrban AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital