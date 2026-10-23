Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

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Andrea Tuccillo
October 23, 2026

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Nobody Wants This: Kristen Bell and Adam Brody are back for season 3 of this rom-com about the unlikely relationship between an agnostic podcaster and a Jewish rabbi.

Hulu
Phony: A teenage boy starts questioning if his mom has been replaced by an impostor following a car accident.

Prime Video
The Terminal List: Chris Pratt returns as a Navy SEAL out for revenge in the action-thriller’s second season.

AMC+
Yaga: A witchy retelling of the Baba Yaga fable starring Noah Reid, Clark Backo, Carrie-Anne Moss and Hudson Williams.

Movie theaters
Clayface: A body horror thriller centered on the titular DC Comics character.

Klara and the Sun: A sci-fi drama based on the book by Kazuo Ishiguro and starring Jenna Ortega as an android companion.

Wicker: A fisherwoman commissions a husband to be made out of wicker.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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