Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
January 24, 2025

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Prime Video
Blink Twice: Channing Tatum is a sinister tech billionaire in the movie, which makes its streaming debut.

Harlem: The third and final season finds the core four choosing themselves over everything.

Paramount+
Gladiator II: Are you not entertained? How about you watch the Gladiator sequel.

Star Trek: Section 31: Michelle Yeoh makes her return to Star Trek in the brand-new movie.

Apple TV+
Prime Target: A mathematician is on the verge of a major breakthrough in the thrilling new series.

Netflix
The Night Agent: The fate of the nation relies on one man in season 2 of the series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

