Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
February 7, 2025

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Kinda Pregnant: Amy Schumer fakes a pregnancy in the new comedy film.

Apple Cinder Vinegar: A young woman fakes a serious illness to become a wellness influencer in the new series.

Sweet Magnolias: The town faces a crisis in the weeks from Halloween to Christmas in season 4.

Prime Video
Clean Slate: Laverne Cox stars in the new Norman Lear comedy series.

Invincible: Watch Earth’s greatest defender save the day in season 3 of the animated superhero series.

Hulu
The Kardashians: The famous family returns for season 6 of the reality series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

