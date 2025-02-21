Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
February 21, 2025

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Disney+
Win or Lose: Find out who wins the big softball game in Pixar's first original TV series.

Netflix
Zero Day: Robert De Niro takes on his first leading TV role in the new thriller.

Prime Video
Reacher: Jack Reacher has unfinished business to take care of in season 3 of the action series.

Apple TV+
Surface: Sophie is desperate to uncover the truth about her mother's death in season 2.

Hulu
The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer: This four-part series follows a new investigation decades after thousands of bones were found in the woods behind Fox Hollow Farms.

A Thousand Blows: From the creator of Peaky Blinders comes a new series about the criminal underbelly of London's East End in the 1880s.

Paramount+
1923: Follow the challenges on the Dutton family ranch in the Yellowstone prequel show.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Theo James takes on double duty in Osgood Perkins’ new horror flick, ‘The Monkey’

Arielle Chester
Feb. 21, 2025
Entertainment News

Innie and Outie characters are ‘on a collision course’ in new episode of Apple TV+’s ‘Severance’

Andrea Dresdale
Feb. 21, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital