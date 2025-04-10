‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season 4 premiering in May

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
April 10, 2025
FX

FX has revealed the season 4 premiere date for Welcome to Wrexham.

The fourth season of the docuseries from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will premiere with two episodes on May 15. The episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The Emmy-winning show follows the famous friends, who navigate running the third oldest professional football club in the world. They first purchased the underdog team the Red Dragons in 2020 in hopes of turning it into a success story.

The fourth season will follow the team as they take on the English Football League’s League One for the first time in 20 years.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

