West Point disbands student clubs related to gender and race

Yana Paskova/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WEST POINT, N.Y.) -- The U.S. Military Academy at West Point has disbanded a dozen clubs on campus related to gender and race, ABC News has confirmed.

The National Society of Black Engineers, the Society of Women Engineers Club, the Latin Cultural Club and the Native American Heritage Forum were among the clubs ordered to cease operations.

The changes were made "in accordance with recent Presidential Executive Orders, Department of Defense guidance, and the Department of the Army guidance," according to a memo obtained by ABC News.

The memo, dated Tuesday, comes amid President Donald Trump's sweeping eradication of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the federal government.

The directive "cancels all sections, meetings, events, and other activities associated with these clubs," according to the memo.

Websites for the various clubs are no longer available online.

The memo also suggests a full review of other clubs on campus is underway.

West Point did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

