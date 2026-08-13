WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt To Leave Role

WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt To Leave Role
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 13, 2026

NH native Karoline Leavitt is set to leave her role as White House Press Secretary at the end of the month.

President Trump made the announcement on Truth Social.

Trump said Leavitt is one of his most trusted aides and is stepping down so she can spend more time with her family.

The President added Leavitt will now be one his top outside advisors and an influential voice within the Republican Party.

Leavitt has served as White House Press Secretary since Trump began his second term.

In a statement, Leavitt said serving in the position was the honor and adventure of a lifetime.

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