What Hegseth’s policy memos say about hazing, harassment in the military

(WASHINGTON) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the military to review and revise the ways it investigates complaints of hazing and harassment, according to policy memos obtained by ABC News.

The memos, which came after Hegseth ordered top military generals and admirals to come to Virginia to hear a speech about the importance of the "warrior ethos," call for a 30-day review of the definition of hazing, bullying and harassment within the military. Hegseth claims in the memos that the current policy preventing those behaviors is "overly broad" and puts combat readiness in jeopardy.

"While the Department of War remains firmly committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and exemplary conduct, the current adverse information policy has too often resulted in unproven allegations being considered adverse information, cumulative penalties for a single event, procedural redundancies, and unnecessary administrative burdens," Hegseth wrote.

"By embracing these changes, the Department will not only honor its commitment to fairness and integrity but also reinforce the core principles of the warrior ethos -- courage, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to the mission," he added.

Another policy calls for reforms to the Defense Department's independent watchdog office, the Inspector General, which is currently investigating Hegseth's handling of classified material.

Among the changes called for is that "non-credible complaints" must be closed no later than seven business days after receipt. Command-directed investigations must be closed within 30 days, according to Hegseth.

Other directives call for new tougher department-wide fitness standards and calls for a 60-day review of what is taught at the military service academies and training schools.

