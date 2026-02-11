What is the SAVE America Act requiring voter ID, proof of citizenship to register?

Poll workers place a sign outside a polling station for the New Jersey Primary at a firehouse in Hoboken, N.J., June 4, 2024. (Gary Hershorn/ABC News)

(WASHINGTON) -- Amid President Donald Trump's repeated unsubstantiated accusations of rigged voting and calls to nationalize elections, an updated version of the GOP's signature piece of election reform -- now called the SAVE America Act -- is set to reach the House floor for a showdown vote later Wednesday.

The original, called the SAVE Act, was sponsored by Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy, passed out of the House in April, but has stalled in the Senate since -- attracting intense pushback from Democrats, who say the bill would damage voting accessibility and discriminate against low-income voters who are unable to get government ID.

Trump and top Republicans have argued the revised bill is necessary to protect the country's election process before the 2026 midterm elections in November.

"America’s Elections are Rigged, Stolen, and a Laughingstock all over the World," Trump wrote on social media. "We are either going to fix them, or we won’t have a Country any longer. I am asking all Republicans to fight for the following: SAVE AMERICA ACT!"

There has been no credible evidence of widespread fraud or substantiated claims of U.S. elections being rigged.

What is the SAVE America Act?



Republican lawmakers tout the SAVE America Act as the next step in securing what they call "election integrity." The bill would restrict mail-in ballots, require photo ID at polling places and mandate states obtain proof of citizenship before registering a person to vote in a federal election.

Citizenship documents include:

A valid United States passport

A Real ID

A birth certificate

United States military ID card, together with a record of service showing that the applicant's place of birth was in the United States

Federal, state or tribal government ID card showing the applicants place of birth

A driver's license without a Real ID stamp would not be accepted as proof of citizenship.

This process would include mail voter registration applications, requiring people to provide documented proof to an appropriate election official before being approved.

The bill would also require states to scrub noncitizens from their current voter records and create programs to identify individuals who are not U.S. citizens by using data from various state agencies, the Social Security Administration and the Department of Homeland Security.

On Election Day, voters would be expected to bring a valid photo ID which they would be required to present before getting access to the ballot box. If an ID does not have a photo, a voter would have to prove U.S. citizenship or provide the last four digits of the voter's Social Security number.

Along with ID requirements, Trump has called for restrictions on voting by mail, disallowing mail-in voting except for instances of illness, disability, military or travel.

Several high-ranking Republican leaders allege the bill would stop instances of noncitizens voting in elections, an issue they argue has damaged the credibility of election results.

Noncitizens are already prohibited from voting in federal and state elections, though some cities allow noncitizens to vote on some local elections.

"A number of states deliberately don't want to check whether or not somebody's here legally when they register, and then they mandate in some states that they can't show picture ID. That's a recipe for voter fraud," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said during an interview on Fox News. "...one person, one vote only matters if you're having these protections like the SAVE America Act."

Experts have long insisted that noncitizen voting is a rare problem. Voter roll audits before the 2024 elections in Georgia found only 20 registered noncitizens out of 8.2 million registered voters statewide. Nine of those actually cast a ballot.

The president has suggested noncitizen voting has allowed Democrats to win elections when they otherwise shouldn't have, including unfounded claims that Joe Biden did not win the 2020 election.

"We need fair elections. We need elections where people aren't able to cheat. And we're going to do that, I'm going to do that, I'm going to get it done," Trump said.

Why the controversy?



Implementing voter ID is not a novel idea in the United States. The National Conference of State Legislatures tracks 36 states that require voters to show some sort of identification at the polls.

Sentiment over voter ID is also recorded as mostly positive, with a Pew Research Center poll citing 83% of the 3,554 Americans surveyed as in favor of requiring all voters to show government issued photo IDs before voting.

In that same survey, 58% of respondents said they were in favor of maintaining mail-in voting.

Still, key Democrats on Capitol Hill have been strongly opposed to the bill, arguing it makes voting more difficult and less accessible.

"Our elections are key to our democracy. The SAVE Act would make it harder for registered, legal voters to vote," California Democrat Rep. Mike Thomson said. "At a time when the president is talking about nationalizing elections, we must protect our democracy and every voter's choice."

Though the bill made it through the House with a 220-208 vote, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the bill would be "dead on arrival" in the Senate.

"The Republicans' SAVE Act reads more like a how-to guide for voter suppression. It goes against the very foundations of our democracy," Schumer said. "Mark my words: This will not pass the Senate."

Others, such as Democrat Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA), argue Republicans are deliberately timing the change in voter rules before consequential midterm elections.

"Republicans will stop at nothing to interfere with the 2026 midterms -- including leveraging ICE to gain access to sensitive voter information or pass their anti-democratic SAVE Act," Padilla said. "We're not going to let them get away with their attempts to suppress the right to vote."

In the Senate, the bill would need to garner support from some Democrats in order to overcome a 60-vote threshold to advance over an expected Democratic filibuster.

