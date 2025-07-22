What to expect at sentencing for Idaho college killer Bryan Kohberger

Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Image

(BOISE, Idaho) -- Bryan Kohberger, the admitted killer in the University of Idaho quadruple murders, will be face-to-face with the victims' families on Wednesday at his high-profile sentencing hearing, with President Donald Trump even weighing in on how it should unfold.

Here's what to expect:

The case

Roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death at the girls' off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022, sending shockwaves through the small college town of Moscow and capturing the nation's attention.

Kohberger, a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University at the time, was arrested at his parents' Pennsylvania home nearly seven weeks later.

After proclaiming his innocence for more than two years, Kohberger pleaded guilty to all counts at a July 2 change of plea hearing. The deal took the death penalty off the table; Kohberger will be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences on the four first-degree murder counts and the maximum penalty of 10 years on the burglary count. The sentencing hearing begins on Wednesday and could last through Thursday.

Families and survivors

Sentencing is the first time the victims' families -- including the Goncalves, who have expressed anger with prosecutors over the plea deal -- can speak directly to their children's killer. They'll get the chance to read victim impact statements in open court, though the parents of victim Ethan Chapin have said they're not planning to attend.

"I would almost describe this as like a legal funeral, in the sense of, it's your ability to give your last goodbyes in a situation where you're talking about your pain, your anxiety, how you feel about the loss of a loved one," ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire said. "Everyone grieves differently. Some people grieve by going to the funeral and speaking, some people grieve by going to the funeral and saying nothing, some people grieve by not going at all. And I think all are healthy, all are correct."

The victims' roommates, who have avoided the spotlight, might also speak at sentencing. The night of the murders, two roommates inside the house survived, including one woman who told authorities she saw a man in a mask walking past her in the middle of the night, according to court documents.

It'll be up to the women whether they speak in court themselves, have an attorney or relative read a statement on their behalf, or decline altogether, Buckmire said.

Moscow police and the victims' friends are also expected to be in the Boise, Idaho, courtroom. Moscow Police Chief Anthony Dahlinger said last week about sentencing, "Our hope is that not only the families, but the friends, even the Moscow community and all the communities that were affected by this, can start to heal and bring some sort of closure to this horrendous act."

Will Kohberger speak?

After the victim impact statements, Kohberger will have the opportunity to address the court, but he's not required to do so, Buckmire said.

With a set sentence of life in prison, "there's no incentive for him to speak," Buckmire explained. "The [criminal justice] system just doesn't operate that way -- it's not a rehabilitative process."

"I think there's a less than 50% chance he does speak, and a zero percent chance that he says anything that makes anyone walk away from this sentencing feeling any better," Buckmire predicted.

Kohberger's change of plea hearing on July 2 marked the first time his voice was heard in years. Judge Steven Hippler asked him a series of questions and Kohberger gave brief responses, showing no emotion. Defense attorneys have attributed Kohberger’s "flat affect" to autism spectrum disorder.

Kohberger's attorneys said they will not speak until sentencing is finished.

Motive still a mystery

Despite Kohberger's admission of guilt, a motive for the killings has not been revealed, and Kohberger is under no legal obligation to disclose one.

Asked if police were able to find a clear motive, Dahlinger told ABC News last week that he could not answer.

Trump weighed in on social media Monday, saying he thinks Kohberger should be required to give a motive, "I hope the Judge makes Kohberger, at a minimum, explain why he did these horrible murders. There are no explanations, there is no NOTHING. People were shocked that he was able to plea bargain, but the Judge should make him explain what happened."

Buckmire said a motive is not likely to ever surface.

"This isn't a 30-minute true crime show where everything gets wrapped up in a nice bow at the end," he said.

Police are, however, planning on releasing a large amount of information from the case later on, according to the department. Buckmire said those documents will likely relate to evidence and witness statements.

Once the hearing concludes and the judge formally sentences Kohberger, the convicted killer will be placed into the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction. He'll then be evaluated to determine where he'll be sent to prison.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.