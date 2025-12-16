What we know about the man who disarmed alleged shooter at Australia’s Bondi Beach

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns visits Ahmed al Ahmed, who was identified as the bystander who seized a rifle from one of the gunmen during the deadly shooting at Bondi Beach on Sunday, at a hospital in Sydney, Dec. 15, 2025. (@ChrisMinnsMP/X)

(SYDNEY) -- A Sydney man is being praised as a hero for disarming one of the alleged shooters in the Hanukkah attack that left 15 dead and 42 injured at Australia's Bondi Beach on Sunday, as seen in video obtained by ABC News

The video shows a man, identified as Ahmed al-Ahmed, 43, running towards one of the alleged shooters. He's then seen disarming the alleged gunman before pointing his weapon back at him, prompting him to walk away.

The fruit seller was having lunch in the area with a friend when the shooting unfolded and he intervened, according to his brother, Huthaifa.

"I'm really proud about my brother," he told ABC News.

"He's a good man. He's brave," he said.

The father of two was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for bullet wounds. His brother said he is recovering in the hospital, but is not 100% yet.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns called him a "real-life hero."

"Last night, his incredible bravery no doubt saved countless lives when he disarmed a terrorist at enormous personal risk," Minns posted on Instagram while sharing a photo with al-Ahmed in the hospital.

"It was an honour to spend time with him just now and to pass on the thanks of people across NSW. There is no doubt that more lives would have been lost if not for Ahmed’s selfless courage," he added.

At Sunday night's National Menorah Lighting in Washington, D.C., Rabbi Levi Shemtov, the director of advocacy group American Friends of Lubavitch, praised al-Ahmed's heroism and asked for prayers for his recovery.

"I ask all those across the community and beyond -- here, and around the world -- to please pray for the recovery of Ahmed al-Ahmed, someone who is not a member of the Jewish community, but gave up his safety and wellbeing to stop one of the gunmen and thus prevent even further loss of life. May he recover speedy and fully," Shemtov said.

A GoFundMe page for al-Ahmed has raised almost $1.5 million with thousands of donations.

"We’re seeing an outpouring of love for Ahmed al Ahmed following his heroic actions at Bondi Beach," the site posted on X.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman also shared the fundraiser on his X account Sunday, donating $99,999.

Mohamed Fateh al-Ahmed told reporters that his son is "a hero."

“He served in the police, he has the passion to defend people,” he said.

The victims of Sunday's mass shooting ranged in ages 10 to 87, and the alleged gunmen are father and son, aged 50 and 24, officials said. Their names have not been released, but authorities said the father is dead and the son was hospitalized.

Six firearms were collected from the scene alongside two improvised explosives, according to officials.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the attack "an act of pure evil, an act of antisemitism" and "an act of terrorism," in a video shared on his Instagram account.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.