What we know about the victims of the Bondi Beach, Australia shooting

(LONDON) -- At least nine of the 15 people who were killed in the mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, have been identified.

They include a young soccer player originally from France, a rugby team manager, a great-grandfather known for his "love of life" who died while shielding others and a Holocaust survivor.

Two gunmen -- believed to be a father and son -- opened fire on Sunday at an event marking the first night of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, according to authorities.

Here's what we know about the victims:

Dan Elkayam, 27

Dan Elkayam, 27, a French citizen, was among those killed in the Bondi Beach shooting.

French President Emmanuel Macron posted on X, writing, "I learn with deep sadness of the death our compatriot, Dan Elkayam, during the antisemitic terrorist attack in Sydney," according to an English translation. "I am thinking of his family and loved ones and express to them the full solidarity of the Nation."

Elkayam was a player with the Rockdale Ilinden Football Club, a semi-professional football club in the Sydney suburb of Rockdale. Dennis Loether, president of the club, released a statement in response to Elkayam's passing.

"To say we are shocked would be an understatement. We are [devastated] to learn that our PL1 Association Player -- Dan Elkayam -- was tragically and senselessly killed in the Bondi Beach massacre," the statement read.

The statement described Elkayam as an "extremely talented midfield player," who lived with his girlfriend in in the Eastern Suburbs of Sydney.

"Those who were closest to him described him as a down to earth, happy go lucky individual who was warmly embraced by those he me," the statement continued. "His smiling face and respectful nature will be sorely missed by his [teammates] and everyone that knew him. We pray for him and for his family."

Alexander Kleytman, 87

Alexander Kleytman, an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor, was among those killed during the Bondi Beach attack, his wife, Larisa Kleytman, told reporters outside St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney.

"I think he was shot because he raised himself up to protect me," Larisa Kleytman told the newspaper The Australian.

Rabbi Leibel Lazaroff

Rabbi Leibel Laaroff's death was confirmed on X by his father, Yoosi Lazaroff.

"Please say Psalms 20 & 21 for my son, Rabbi Leibel Lazaroff ... who was shot in a terrorist attack at a Chanukah event he was running for Chabad of Bondi in Sydney, Australia," the post read. "The Chabad Rabbi he was working with Rabbi Eli Schlangerwas killed. Praying for all the victims and their families."

Yaakov Levitan

Yaakov Levitan, secretary of the Jewish institution, the Sydney Beth Din, was killed in the attack. His death was confirmed to Guardian Australia by Sydney Beth Din senior member, Rabbi Yehoram Ulman.

​"Yaakov Levitan was a profoundly beloved and active member of the Sydney Jewish community," according to a post on the crowdfunding site Charidy being overseen by the non-profit organization Jewish House.

"He served as general manager of Chabad of Bondi, a dedicated secretary at the Sydney Beth Din, and was a key figure in educational initiatives at the BINA Centre in Sydney. He was a man of quiet devotion, known for his kindness and tireless work in assisting others, including his commitment to distributing tefillin as a sacred act of service," the post read.

Peter Meagher

Peter Meagher, also known as "Marzo," was a longtime volunteer at Randwick Rugby Club, which confirmed his death in a statement on Monday.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that Randwick DRUFC can confirm the tragic passing of our much loved First Grade Manager and loyal club volunteer Peter Meagher yesterday," the statement from general manager, Mark Harrison, said.

"Peter was working as a freelance photographer at the ill-fated Hanukkah event and for him it was simply a catastrophic case of being in the wrong place and at the wrong time," the statement read.

The statement said Meagher served for almost four decades a police officer in the New South Wales police force and retired as a detective sergeant.

"Our deepest condolences go to his wife Virginia, his brothers Greg, David, Andrew and Paul, their extended families and mountain of friends across Randwick Rugby, NSW Police, Sydney Rugby Referees and our local community," the statement continued.

Reuven Morrison, 67

Reuven Morrison's death was confirmed in a post on X by Chabad.org, the flagship website of the Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic movement.

Morrison, 67, emigrated from the former Soviet Union to Australia in the 1970s, according to the post.

Chabad.org reported he divided his time between Sydney and Melbourne and was a "successful businessman whose main goal was to give away his earnings to charities dear to his heart."

Morrison leaves behind a wife and a daughter, Shaina, according to the post.

Marika Pogany

Marika Pogany's death was confirmed in a post on X from Peter Pellegrini, president of the Slovak Republic.

"Already yesterday, I unequivocally condemned the brutal, deadly attack on innocent people during the Hanukkah celebrations at Australia's Bondi Beach and expressed my deep solidarity with a nation plunged into grief and shock," the statement read. "Today, that grief has reached Slovakia as well -- among the victims of this senseless, violent rampage was a Slovak woman, Marika."

"I extend my heartfelt and sincere condolences to Marika's family and loved ones."

Rabbi Eli Schlanger

Rabbi Eli Schlanger's death was confirmed by his cousin, Zalman N Shterna Lewis, in a post on Instagram.

Schlanger was a 41-year-old father-of-five, according to the Instagram post.

"My dear cousin, Rabbi Eli Schlanger was murdered in today's terrorist attack in Sydney. He leaves behind his wife & young children, as well as my uncle & aunt & siblings," Lewis wrote on Sunday. "With confidence knowing that 'joy breaks all boundaries,' the positive light of Chanukah will triumph against the darkness for once and for all. I knew Eli well enough to know he'd concur."

Tibor Weitzen, 78

Tibor Weitzen, a 78-year-old great-grandfather, was one of those killed in the attack, his granddaughter, Leor Amzalak, confirmed to Guardian Australia.

His grandson, Mendy Amzalak, told the Australian that Weitzen was a "man full of life, joy, smiles and laughter", who died shielding others from the bullets.

COLlive.com, an Orthodox Jewish news outlet reporting on Chabad-Lubavitch communities around the world, wrote in a post on Instagram that Weitzen was known "for his warmth, kindness, and love of life. Tibor brought joy to everyone he met, especially the children at Shul, where he was famous for greeting them with lollipops and a smile."

