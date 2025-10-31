Where is Melodee Buzzard? New searches conducted at mom’s home, rental car

National News
Emily Shapiro, ABC News
October 31, 2025
The FBI and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office are looking for missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard. (FBI)

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) -- Weeks into the "perplexing" search for missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard, California authorities said they've served follow-up search warrants at her mom's home, a storage locker and the rental car Melodee was last seen in.

Local detectives and FBI agents served the warrants on Thursday. Because they expected to need access to the home of Melodee's mom, Ashlee Buzzard, for "an extended time, detectives escorted Ashlee to an alternate location that would not interfere with their ability to conduct a thorough search," the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said.

Ashlee Buzzard has not cooperated with the investigation, according to authorities.

Melodee is still considered an at-risk missing person and no arrests have been made, the sheriff's office said Thursday.

Last week, the sheriff's office said it had narrowed down the window of Melodee's disappearance to between Oct. 7 and Oct. 10.

Surveillance images of Melodee -- in which she appears to be wearing a wig -- were captured at a Santa Barbara-area rental car business on Oct. 7, authorities said.

The mother and daughter then went on a three-day road trip from Lompoc, California, to the Nebraska area, the sheriff's office said.

The return trip went through Kansas, and then Ashlee Buzzard came home to Lompoc on Oct. 10 with the car she and Melodee had rented on Oct. 7 -- but Melodee was not with her, the sheriff's office said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

2 dead after heavy rain brings intense flooding to New York City

Meredith Deliso, Melissa Griffin, and Kenton Gewecke, ABC News
Oct. 31, 2025
National News

DOJ, in a first, brings terrorism charge against alleged member of 764 network

Mike Levine, ABC News
Oct. 31, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital