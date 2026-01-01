White House delays new tariffs on furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities

Business News
Elizabeth Schulze, ABC News
January 1, 2026
(WASHINGTON) In the latest reversal of his signature economic policy, President Donald Trump is rolling back tariffs on furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities.

Higher tariff rates on those goods that were set to take effect Jan. 1 will now be delayed for another year, according to a White House fact sheet.

In October, the White House imposed a 25% tariff on upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities. Rates for cabinets and vanities were set to go up to 50% in 2026, while upholstered wooden furniture -- like sofas or chairs -- were set to increase to 30%.

This move means that, for now, the 25% tariff stays in effect on all those goods until at least Jan. 1, 2027.

The White House cited "productive negotiations with trade partners to address trade reciprocity and national security concerns with respect to imports of wood products."

Furniture prices have already been going up -- the latest inflation report shows living room, kitchen and dining room furniture prices increased 4.6% in November compared to one year ago.

When the White House first announced the tariffs, stocks of companies that import furniture from overseas like Restoration Hardware, Wayfair and Williams Sonoma traded lower.

Amid many households' concerns about affordability and rising prices, President Trump has already rolled back tariffs on more than 200 foods like coffee and bananas.

