White House expected to present ballroom construction plans in 1st public meeting

Demolition of the East Wing of the White House, during construction on the new ballroom extension of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- The White House on Thursday is expected to present the latest plans for the East Wing renovation project, in a public meeting of the National Capital Planning Commission.

An organization established by Congress to manage Washington-area federal projects, the NCPC has an agenda item for the "East Wing Modernization Project" on the schedule for its Jan. 8 meeting, which is open to the public and will be livestreamed.

In December, the National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a lawsuit to stop the East Wing construction project by claiming the administration had circumvented the required review process for federal projects.

In a hearing in that case, the administration told a federal judge it would submit plans for the project to the relevant federal oversight bodies.

The judge said he would hold a follow-up hearing on the White House's process in January and declined to stop construction at the time.

Days later, the administration submitted formal applications and plans for the renovation project to the NCPC and the Commission of Fine Arts, a White House official confirmed to ABC News at the time.

In its filing in the case brought by the historic preservation group, the Justice Department argued that without a permanent ballroom, the White House can no longer meet the needs of the president as he fulfills his constitutional duty to "receive Ambassadors and other public Ministers."

"It is entirely fitting, then, that the presidential residence and workplace be equipped for that purpose. Given modern needs, the White House is not," the Justice Department argued.

Even as it determined in late August that the White House ballroom would have "no significant impact" on the surrounding grounds, the National Park Service did highlight some of the adverse effects of the project, presaging concerns that have since been echoed by preservationists, architects and designers.

"The new building's larger footprint and height will dominate the eastern portion of the site, creating a visual imbalance with the more modestly scaled West Wing and Executive Mansion," the NPS report noted. "Adding a second story to the East Colonnade will further modify the setting, contrasting with the single-story design of the West Colonnade and changing the traditional spatial organization and sightlines of the grounds."

Such changes, the report indicated, "will adversely alter the design, setting, and feeling of the White House and grounds over the long-term," while the destruction of the East Wing would result in "the permanent loss of a component that has been integral to White House operations since 1942."

Still, the "environmental assessment" -- prepared by the deputy director of the park service and signed by its comptroller -- concluded that the benefits of a new ballroom for state functions would outweigh the adverse effects "by reducing reliance on temporary event infrastructure, minimizing wear on the grounds, and improving functionality for large gatherings."

The White House announced the ballroom construction project in late July, and demolition began suddenly on the East Wing in late October, when workers were spotted tearing down the wing of the White House that contained the first lady's offices.

Trump has repeatedly increased the size and cost of the construction 90,000 square foot ballroom project. Last month, he said it would cost $400 million, after an initial estimate of $200 million. The White House has said the project will be funded by private donations.

The president has also moved to fill both advisory boards supervising the ballroom project with his own aides and appointees.

He also spent some of his vacation working on the project: Last Friday in Florida, he visited Arc Stone & Tile, an Italian stone importer, and spent roughly an hour at the showroom before purchasing onyx and marble for the ballroom.

The White House expects to make its final presentations to the Commission of Fine Arts in February, and to the National Capitol Planning Commission in March, and will submit its final plan for the project by the end of January, a White House official told ABC News.

