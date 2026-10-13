White House has asked Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign: White House press secretary

Kimberly Guilfoyle on Capitol Hill on July 9, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The White House has asked U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign, White House press secretary Katie Zacharia said during a press briefing Tuesday morning.

"We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign," said Zacharia during her first briefing as White House press secretary. "She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well."

A reporter later asked whether the president had spoken to Guilfoyle, but Zacharia only said that the president would take more questions when he departs the White House later Tuesday morning for Alaska.

In a social media post, Guilfoyle announced that her time in her post is "coming to an end." It is not clear from the post whether she resigned or was fired.

"It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve the United States of America. God bless President Trump, God bless our incredible diplomats and service members, and God bless the United States of America," Guilfoyle wrote.

Guilfoyle, the former wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and ex-fiance of Donald Trump Jr., held the ambassador position for nearly a year.

The announcement comes after a report that Guilfoyle allegedly offered a donor to President Donald Trump access to top administration officials in exchange for cash.

Eric Deters -- a former lawyer, conservative media personality and Trump donor -- alleged that Guilfoyle asked him to pay her $100,000 credit card bill in July 2025, days before her Senate confirmation hearing. Deters provided messages to ABC News he says he exchanged with Guilfoyle on the subject.

Wall Street Journal first reported on Deters' accusations that Guilfoyle's alleged actions were a quid pro quo.

Guilfoyle's attorney disputed the messages' authenticity to the Wall Street Journal, but did not provide specifics. ABC News reached out to Guilfoyle and her attorney on the matter, but did not receive a response.

Asked whether he was considering firing Guilfoyle on Monday, Trump said he was.

"We're looking at it. Yeah, we're not happy," Trump said.

A series of controversies have surrounded Guilfoyle's ambassadorship, including a report earlier this week in the Wall Street Journal that she boasted about private jet trips that were bankrolled by Greek businessmen.

Guilfoyle responded to the recent allegations against her in her Tuesday social media post.

"These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity," Guilfoyle wrote. "I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional. I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service."

A spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Athens earlier responded to the reports, saying that Guilfoyle has "faithfully followed State Department ethics and gift reporting guidelines."

Last week, Rep. Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called for Guilfoyle to be removed from her post after reports of her misconduct.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, visiting Greece last week, was seen with Guilfoyle by his side during official meetings. The secretary refused to comment on the swirling reports, saying he didn’t know if they were true or not.

ABC News' Jay O'Brien contributed to this report.

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