White House withdraws David Weldon’s nomination to be Trump’s CDC director, sources say

Will McDuffie and Katherine Faulders, ABC News
March 13, 2025
(WASHINGTON) -- The White House on Thursday pulled President Donald Trump’s nomination of Dr. David Weldon to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, multiple sources told ABC News.

The withdrawal came just before Weldon was to appear for his confirmation hearing Thursday morning before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, where he was expected to be grilled on his past views questioning vaccine safety.

The development was first reported by Axios.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
 

