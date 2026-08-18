Whitefield Woman Dies Days After She Was Shot By Her Son

A woman is dead after being shot by her son last week in Whitefield.

The incident happened near the Hilltop Manor Trailer Park on August 11th.

When police arrived at the scene they found Amy Blake and her two sons, Michael Marro and Eric Blake Junior, suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a hospital. where Blake Jr. was pronounced dead.

According to an autopsy, he died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Amy Blake was pronounced dead on Monday, while Marro remains in critical condition. The investigation remains ongoing.