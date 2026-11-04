Whitney Leavitt to star in new reality show with Hulu

Whitney Leavitt for ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.’ (Disney/Nik Roberts)

Will #momtok survive this?

Former Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast member Whitney Leavitt is set to produce and star in her own Hulu reality show, according to Deadline. Hulu has yet to announce a title or release date for the project.

The Dancing with the Stars season 34 contestant teased her upcoming show with an Instagram Reel collaboration with Hulu and @GetRealHulu on Wednesday, highlighting previous fan rumors that she’d be starring in a new series. She cheekily paired the video with the caption “see you soon.”

The show promises to follow “firebrand Whitney Leavitt and her family as they navigate her newfound fame and career ambitions while always putting family first," Deadline reports.

The news comes months after Leavitt announced her exit from SLOMW in May during her final performance as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. The influencer opened up about her decision to leave the show after its fifth season on Good Morning America.

"I feel like with anything in life, you feel like you have this book of life and it just felt like it was a chapter that was time to end and I've tried to leave multiple times, which I'm sure you've seen," she explained during the Sept. 4 interview. "But this one I felt ended really well, and I think everyone felt that."

On top of her upcoming reality series, Leavitt also signed on to star in Netflix's upcoming holiday rom-com All for Love releasing on Nov. 24 and Broadway’s Just in Time starting Dec. 1.

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