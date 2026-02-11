Who controls the Kennedy Center — Trump or Congress?

A view of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts which was recently renamed The Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the performing arts in Washington, DC on December 29, 2025. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump's plan for a "Complete Rebuilding" of the Kennedy Center in Washington has sparked a legal debate over whether he -- or Congress -- has the power to control the high-profile cultural institution.

The battle began in December, when Trump's name was added to the building's facade -- above the existing signage that reads "The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts" -- following a unanimous vote by Trump's hand-picked board of center trustees.

It escalated recently, when Trump announced it would close in July for two years -- to make major renovations he said were necessary.

Some members of Congress are pushing back, including in court, alleging Trump's actions are unlawful and should be reversed.

What does the law say?

Here's a closer look at what the law and history say on the question:

Since Congress created the cultural institution in a federal statute, designating it as a living memorial in 1964 shortly after President John F. Kennedy's death and then through its expansion in the 2010s, it has been operated by both the executive and legislative branches -- contributing to the legal debate.

While the executive branch oversees the appointments of the center's board of trustees, Congress has the ultimate say on what money gets appropriated and what projects get approved.

The House Appropriations subcommittee overseeing the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies grants the center's board the power to act on any proposed and approved changes.

According to the top Democrat on the subcommittee, Rep. Chellie Pingree, the panel has historically controlled all funding, project management and security, separate from the executive branch or what is voted on by the center's trustees.

Congress has proposed and authorized expansive construction projects, such as the REACH expansion adjacent to the Kennedy Center, designed for artist collaboration, to smaller standard year-to-year maintenance costs.

When Trump's signature legislation passed in July, known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill," it circumvented the subcommittee, instead directly appropriating $256,657,000 for "necessary expenses for capital repair, restoration, maintenance backlog, and security structures of the building."

In a statement, the Kennedy Center's new president, Richard Grenell, a Trump appointee, said, "I am grateful for President Trump’s visionary leadership. I am also grateful to Congress for appropriating an historic $257M to finally address decades of deferred maintenance and repairs at the Trump Kennedy Center."

The Trump administration has suggested these already appropriated funds will cover any costs of his proposed major renovation.

"It desperately needs this renovation and temporarily closing the center just makes sense -- it will enable us to better invest our resources, think bigger and make the historic renovations more comprehensive," Grenell said. "It also means we will be finished faster."

Limits on the president's power?

Georgetown University law professor David Super told ABC News that even though the money for those changes is already appropriated by Congress, Trump and his administration do not have total freedom to make decisions.

"The Constitution says that no money shall be drawn for the Treasury except in accordance with an appropriation passed by Congress," Super said. "He can spend that money for any of the purposes Congress provided it for, and that includes deferred maintenance, repair, restoration, renovation. It does not allow him to rebuild it."

While Trump has suggested major renovations, no plans have been officially released or shared with the congressional subcommittee overseeing the center. During an Oval Office photo, Trump said the steel would be "fully exposed" but not removed.

"I'm not ripping it down. I'll be using the steel," he said. "So, we're using the structure. We're using some of the marble and some of the marble comes down, but when it's opened, it'll be brand new and really beautiful. It'll be at the highest level."

Super said if those renovations align with the language of the law Congress has passed, it is within Trump's legal right both as president -- and chair of the Kennedy Center's board -- to go forward. If the renovations go beyond what the law spells out and allows, Super said, his moves would be unconstitutional.

"Some of his remarks about 'maybe, they will use the marble, maybe they won't', imply that he's planning something much more than renovation or repair," Super said. "If so, then he would be violating the language of the appropriation, and therefore the Constitution."

When asked whether the president would keep his plan within the constraints laid out by Congress, White House spokeswoman Liz Hudston told ABC News: "While the Democrats neglected the Trump-Kennedy Center for years, President Trump immediately stepped up to rescue and revitalize the institution."

Hudston also included some intended uses of the funds for maintenance, including "repairing and, where necessary, replacing elements on the exterior of the building," and "work to bring the Trump-Kennedy Center into compliance with current life safety codes and security standard."

So far, there are no lawsuits alleging Trump's proposed renovations to the center are illegal.

The renaming

The center's controversial renaming presents another legal question.

When the building was designated a living memorial in 1964, Congress wrote in explicit language on how the center should be named and operated.

U.S. Public Law 88-260 dictates the U.S. must "be held to designate or refer to such Center as the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts."

"They really left very little to the imagination, and detailed what they wanted the Kennedy Center to be," Super said, adding, "there are many things Congress creates that it doesn't name, and that's left to the president to name, but here is a law saying it shall be known as the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts."

Super said that regardless of what the board of trustees decides, the name will legally remain as written in the statute.

"And as a duly passed law of Congress, this binds you, it binds me, and it binds the president," Super said. "The money that the president says he wants to spend on renovating the Kennedy Center is money that was appropriated for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, not for the Trump-Kennedy Center. So, if he in fact uses that money, he is acknowledging that its name did not change."

A former Kennedy Center trustee, Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty, has filed a lawsuit to stop Trump and the board of trustees from changing the Kennedy Center's name and wants Trump's name removed.

U.S. Code § 76j states that “the Board shall assure that after December 2, 1983, no additional memorials or plaques in the nature of memorials shall be designated or installed in the public areas of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.”

"Because Congress named the center by statute, changing the Kennedy Center’s name requires an act of Congress," Beatty's lawsuit said. "But on December 18 and 19, 2025 -- in scenes more reminiscent of authoritarian regimes than the American republic -- the sitting President and his handpicked loyalists renamed this storied center after President Trump."

Pingree said her subcommittee has been told little about Trump's plans and that she had instead learned about his proposed changes through social media.

"What's going to happen now?" Pingree told ABC News, adding," he tore down the East Wing. Does this mean he thinks he's going to tear down the Kennedy Center and just rebuild it as a monument to himself?"

With lawmakers beginning discussions on funding for 2027, Pingree said she is working with her Republican counterpart to demand information.

"We will certainly say to them, we're not going to allocate any money in this cycle until you give us more information about what you're doing," Pingree said.

"If that money is currently being used just to keep the place afloat because ticket sales are off and performers won't perform, then it's not going to go to the desperately needed. I believe there are some really important things that need to be done to that building," she said.

