WHO staff residence in Gaza attacked by IDF, WHO says

World News
Jon Haworth, ABC News
July 22, 2025
Khames Alrefi/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- The World Health Organization's staff residence in Deir al Balah, Gaza, was attacked three times by the Israel Defense Forces, WHO officials said in a statement.

The Israeli military entered the premises, forcing women and children to evacuate on foot toward Al-Mawasi, according to the Tuesday statement. The WHO said male staffers and family members were handcuffed, stripped, interrogated on the spot and screened at gunpoint.

"WHO condemns in the strongest terms the attacks on a building housing WHO staff in Deir al Balah in Gaza, the mistreatment of those sheltering there, and the destruction of its main warehouse," WHO said.

The IDF released a statement on Tuesday on social media about its military action in Deir al Balah.

The statement, which was released after the WHO statement, didn't mention the WHO by name, but said the Israeli military had been "in contact" with international organizations prior to the start of its action in Deir Al Balah.

"We emphasize that the IDF maintains continuous and consistent contact with the international organizations, and throughout the war, the IDF has facilitated the safe evacuations of their personnel from evacuated areas, in coordination with the troops and in accordance with operational requirements," the IDF said in its statement.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

15 dead, including 4 children, of malnutrition in the Gaza over the past 24 hours, Hamas-run ministry says

Morgan Winsor and Diaa Ostaz, ABC News
Jul. 22, 2025
World News

Ukraine-Russia talks set for Wednesday in Turkey, Zelenskyy confirms

David Brennan, ABC News
Jul. 22, 2025
World News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital