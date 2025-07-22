WHO staff residence in Gaza attacked by IDF, WHO says

Khames Alrefi/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- The World Health Organization's staff residence in Deir al Balah, Gaza, was attacked three times by the Israel Defense Forces, WHO officials said in a statement.

The Israeli military entered the premises, forcing women and children to evacuate on foot toward Al-Mawasi, according to the Tuesday statement. The WHO said male staffers and family members were handcuffed, stripped, interrogated on the spot and screened at gunpoint.

"WHO condemns in the strongest terms the attacks on a building housing WHO staff in Deir al Balah in Gaza, the mistreatment of those sheltering there, and the destruction of its main warehouse," WHO said.

The IDF released a statement on Tuesday on social media about its military action in Deir al Balah.

The statement, which was released after the WHO statement, didn't mention the WHO by name, but said the Israeli military had been "in contact" with international organizations prior to the start of its action in Deir Al Balah.

"We emphasize that the IDF maintains continuous and consistent contact with the international organizations, and throughout the war, the IDF has facilitated the safe evacuations of their personnel from evacuated areas, in coordination with the troops and in accordance with operational requirements," the IDF said in its statement.

