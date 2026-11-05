Who won the redistricting war? So far, it looks like Democrats

California Democratic Congressional candidate Randy Villegas listens to a question from a reporter at his election night party on November 03, 2026 in Bakersfield, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Texas Republicans touched off a battle of mid-decade redistricting efforts when they embraced a plan pushed by President Donald Trump for the GOP-controlled legislature to redraw congressional districts to make them more friendly to Republicans.

California retaliated with its own gerrymandering in an effort to flip five seats held by Republicans to counter the effort to redraw five seats in Texas.

Other states got into the fight, either choosing to redraw their maps ahead of the midterm elections or taking advantage of court rulings that gave them an opportunity to.

While Republicans redrew 15 congressional seats to try to flip over the past two years, as of Wednesday evening they are projected to lose two-thirds of them. Meanwhile, California's Proposition 50 ballot initiative that redrew five seats to make them more friendly to Democrats appears to be paying off for them.

Here's where things currently stand:

Redrawn by Republicans

Alabama Second District: Democrats hold -- Democratic Rep. Shomari Figures is projected to hold onto his seat.

Florida 9: Not yet projected.

Florida 14: Democrats hold -- Democratic Rep. Kathy Castor is projected to keep her seat.

Florida 22: Democrats hold -- Democrat Pia Dandiya is projected to win.

Florida 25: Democrats hold -- Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz is projected to win in this district.

Louisiana 6: Not yet projected.

North Carolina 1: Not yet projected.

Ohio 1: Democrats hold -- Democratic Rep. Greg Landsman is projected to win.

Ohio 9: Democrats hold -- Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur is projected to win.

Tennessee 9: Republicans flip -- Democratic state Rep. Justin Pearson conceded to Brent Taylor in this seat that opened up when Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen announced he was retiring.

Texas 9: Democrats hold - Democrat Leticia Gutierrez is projected to win this open seat.

Texas 28: Democrats hold -- Rep. Henry Cuellar is projected to win.

Texas 32: Republicans flip -- Jace Yarbrough is projected to win this seat that is open after Democratic Rep. Julie Johnson opted to leave Congress.

Texas 34: Democrats hold -- Rep. Vincente Gonzalez is projected to win.

Texas 35: Democrats hold -- Democrat Jonny Garcia is projected to win.

Redrawn by Democrats

California 1: Democrats flip -- Mike McGuire unseated GOP Rep. James Gallagher.

California 3: Democrats flip -- Rep. Ami Bera won this seat held by Republican-aligned independent Kevin Kiley, who is projected to lose in the new 6th District.

California 6: Democrats flip -- Randy Villegas unseated Rep. David Valadao

California 41: Democrats flip -- Linda Sánchez is projected to win this seat held by Republican Ken Calvert, who ran in a different district.

California 48: Democrats flip -- Democrat Marni von Wilpert is projected to flip the seat held by Republican incumbent Darrell Issa, who is retiring.

Utah 1: Democrats flip -- former Rep. Ben McAdams is projected to win in this redrawn district that favored Democrats and caused shuffling and retirements among Utah incumbents.

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