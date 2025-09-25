Why Glen Powell wants Taylor Swift to cameo in his new Hulu series

Adult ContemporaryCHREntertainment NewsHot AC
Andrea Dresdale
September 25, 2025
'Chad Powers' (Disney)

Any TV star would want Taylor Swift to make a cameo appearance on their show, but the stars of the new Hulu series Chad Powers think it would actually make sense for the superstar to pop up on their show.

Chad Powers stars Glen Powell as a college football star named Russ Holliday, who torpedoes his career after disgracing himself during a championship game. He then disguises himself as a completely different player named Chad Powers and joins another team, where he's successful, but can't reveal his secret identity.

The football theme of the show should make it attractive to Taylor, the stars argue. While speaking to Variety, co-star Perry Mattfeld joked, "We’ll make sure she sees the series and she’ll get it. I’m hoping because of Travis [Kelce], she’ll watch and then we’ll connect and talk offense.”

Powell added, "You already got me thinking about Season 2 cameos. T-Swift comin’ in hot.” We'll see if it gets a second season: the first one premieres Sept. 30.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Glinda and Elphaba clash, then unite against the Wizard in final ‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer

Andrea Dresdale
Sep. 24, 2025
Adult ContemporaryCHREntertainment NewsHot AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital