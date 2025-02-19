‘Wicked’ coming to Peacock on March 21

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
February 19, 2025
Universal Pictures

If you care to find Wicked on streaming, look to Peacock.

The Oscar-nominated movie musical will be debuting on the streaming service on March 21. In addition to the movie, Peacock will also have the sing-along version and bonus material, including deleted and extended scenes.

The film, starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, is nominated for 10 Oscars, including best picture, actress in leading role for Erivo and actress in a supporting role for Grande.

Wicked hit theaters in November, debuting at #1 at the box office with $114 million, the best opening for a Broadway adaptation.
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Oprah Winfrey, Ben Stiller among latest batch of Oscars presenters

Andrea Tuccillo
Feb. 19, 2025
Entertainment News

Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak share praise at her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony

Shafiq Najib
Feb. 19, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital