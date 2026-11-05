Wildfire Along Maine Border Spreading

There’s some bad news to report when it comes to the spread of a massive wildfire along the Maine-New Hampshire border.

The White Mountain National Forest Fire was first reported Sunday just over the border of Maine’s Oxford County and has now scorched more than one-thousand acres.

The United States Forest Service says dozens of crews are working hard to try and get things under control, but the blaze remains less than 20-percent contained.

There are still no significant threats to life or property.