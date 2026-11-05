Wildfire Along Maine Border Spreading

Wildfire Along Maine Border Spreading
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
November 5, 2026

There’s some bad news to report when it comes to the spread of a massive wildfire along the Maine-New Hampshire border.

The White Mountain National Forest Fire was first reported Sunday just over the border of Maine’s Oxford County and has now scorched more than one-thousand acres.

The United States Forest Service says dozens of crews  are working hard to try and get things under control, but the blaze remains less than 20-percent contained.

There are still no significant threats to life or property.

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