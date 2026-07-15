Wildfire Smoke Spotted Across State

Wildfire Smoke Spotted Across State
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 15, 2026

Smoke from burning wildfires in Canada is expected to be spotted across the Granite State today.

That smoke has been leading to thick cloud cover in the skies and, while much of the state is seeking moderate pollutant levels, there’s no air quality alert in effect.

However, people with certain medical conditions are being urged to stay inside as much as possible to avoid issues like coughing, sneezing, eye irritation and shortness of breath.

The smoke will likely dissipate tomorrow.

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