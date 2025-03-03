Win Tickets to see AEW Wrestling at MGM Music Hall at Fenway!

Win Tickets to see AEW Wrestling at MGM Music Hall at Fenway!
Contests
CJ
March 3, 2025

Get ready for an action-packed week of wrestling! AEW Wrestling is coming to the MGM Music Hall at Fenway with Dynamite on April 16th and Collision on April 17th. These two high-energy events will feature some of the biggest stars in professional wrestling, so don’t miss out on the excitement.

Tickets go on sale Monday, February 24th at 10 AM, but you can listen to Good Morning New Hampshire for your chance to win tickets and experience the action live! Stay tuned for your opportunity to score free passes to the most thrilling wrestling events of the year!

