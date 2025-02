Billy Currington and Kip Moore are bringing their electrifying performance to the BankNH Pavilion on Saturday, September 20th, with special guest Marlon Funaki!

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable night of live music!

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14th at 10 AM, but you don’t have to wait—listen to Mike Pompt and the Morning Information Center (M.I.C.) for your chance to win tickets to this must-see concert.