Wind Advisory Today

There is a wind advisory for most of the day today. Winds could gust over 40-45 mph in parts of the region creating a brisk day for voters and an isolated potential for power outages.

A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. today for portions of Carroll, Merrimack, Belknap, Strafford, Hillsborough and Rockingham counties in NH and York county in Maine

Clear skies are expected later tonight as the winds calm down some.

At this hour, about 2-thousand customers are without power due to the heavy winds today