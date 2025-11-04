Wind Advisory Today

Wind Advisory Today
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
November 4, 2025

There is a wind advisory for most of the day today. Winds could gust over 40-45 mph in parts of the region creating a brisk day for voters and an isolated potential for power outages.

A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. today for portions of Carroll, Merrimack, Belknap, Strafford, Hillsborough and Rockingham counties in NH and York county in Maine

Clear skies are expected later tonight as the winds calm down some.

At this hour, about 2-thousand customers are without power due to the heavy winds today

RELATED ARTICLES

Alex Bregman Opts Out

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Nov. 4, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

Election Day 2025

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Nov. 4, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital