Winter Storm Watch For Tuesday

Winter Storm Watch For Tuesday
Weather
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
December 1, 2025

There’s a winter storm watch for tomorrow in New Hampshire and Maine except for parts of Grafton and Coos counties in New Hampshire.

The first snowfall of the season could bring four-to-eight inches in areas including Concord, Manchester and Nashua.

Lower amounts are forecast north of the White Mountains and near the coast in NH and Maine.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire State Police are reminding drivers to slow down during wintry weather and ensure their vehicle’s tires can handle poor road conditions.  There were two multi-vehicle crashes early Friday night which closed Route 101 in Candia for a couple of hours.

A total of 12 people suffered minor injuries and their vehicles were towed away.

RELATED ARTICLES

First Snow Of The Season Coming Tuesday

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Dec. 1, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsWeather

Weather Causes Crashes on Roads Across NH

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Nov. 29, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsTransportationWeather

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital