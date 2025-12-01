Winter Storm Watch For Tuesday

There’s a winter storm watch for tomorrow in New Hampshire and Maine except for parts of Grafton and Coos counties in New Hampshire.

The first snowfall of the season could bring four-to-eight inches in areas including Concord, Manchester and Nashua.

Lower amounts are forecast north of the White Mountains and near the coast in NH and Maine.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire State Police are reminding drivers to slow down during wintry weather and ensure their vehicle’s tires can handle poor road conditions. There were two multi-vehicle crashes early Friday night which closed Route 101 in Candia for a couple of hours.

A total of 12 people suffered minor injuries and their vehicles were towed away.