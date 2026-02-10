Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Starting Tonight

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY

Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches with higher amounts in central and northern areas.

A weak weather system will bring a period of light snowfall to the region.

Although snowfall amounts will be light, travel will still be impacted due to snowfall accumulations on untreated roads.

Periods of moderate and heavy snow will combine with low visibility to create dangerous driving conditions.

The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute and the Wednesday morning commute.