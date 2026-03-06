Winter Weather Update

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 6, 2026

A general 1 to 3 inches of snow has fallen since last evening around the region, causing some very slippery driving conditions.

Many of the backroads and side streets are still snow covered and iced over causing hundreds of schools to delay or cancel classes earlier today.

Temps will stay cold today with highs only around 32.  By Sunday, we will see high temps in the 50’s and even warmer Monday reaching close to 60 degrees

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

