Winter Weather Update
A general 1 to 3 inches of snow has fallen since last evening around the region, causing some very slippery driving conditions.
Many of the backroads and side streets are still snow covered and iced over causing hundreds of schools to delay or cancel classes earlier today.
Temps will stay cold today with highs only around 32. By Sunday, we will see high temps in the 50’s and even warmer Monday reaching close to 60 degrees