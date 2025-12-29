Wintry Mix Is Set To Fall Across State Today

Wintry Mix Is Set To Fall Across State Today
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsWeather
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
December 29, 2025

People who are planning to be out on the roads today might want to set aside a little extra travel time.

Accu-weather says a winter storm warning is in place for much of New Hampshire until seven p-m, and that covers Belknap, Merrimack, Carroll, Sullivan and Grafton counties.

Freezing rain fell during the overnight hours and it is expected to change to regular rain as the day goes on.

Scattered power outages are possible and the next chance of precipitation after today is Wednesday.

RELATED ARTICLES

Gas Prices Lower Heading Into New Year

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Dec. 29, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Christmas Day Sports

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Dec. 25, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital