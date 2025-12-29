Wintry Mix Is Set To Fall Across State Today

People who are planning to be out on the roads today might want to set aside a little extra travel time.

Accu-weather says a winter storm warning is in place for much of New Hampshire until seven p-m, and that covers Belknap, Merrimack, Carroll, Sullivan and Grafton counties.

Freezing rain fell during the overnight hours and it is expected to change to regular rain as the day goes on.

Scattered power outages are possible and the next chance of precipitation after today is Wednesday.