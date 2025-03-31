‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ renewed for season 2

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has been renewed for a second season.

Disney Branded Television announced Monday that the hit series, a continuation of the Emmy Award-winning show Wizards of Waverly Place, will get another season starring David Henrie, Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora and Mimi Gianopulos. Production on the new season begins in April, according to Disney.

The show announced the news of season 2 with a TikTok video featuring the show's stars.

Henrie, who also serves as an executive producer on the series alongside his former Wizards of Waverly Place co-star Selena Gomez, said he is "overwhelmed by all the love for the series."

In a statement shared in a press release, he added that he is "ready to keep serving this new generation of Wizards fans with more Russo magic, while continuing to deliver a big warm hug to the original fan!"

"So many surprises in store for this second season," he added. "It's going to be big, so stay tuned!"

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows Henrie's character, Justin Russo, who has magical abilities but "has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo," according to a synopsis.

"When Justin's sister Alex (Gomez) brings Billie (Brown) to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World," the synopsis states.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiered in October 2024. The first episode for the series received 3.2 million views globally in the first 12 days and was Disney Channel's most-watched premiere on Disney+, according to a press release.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

