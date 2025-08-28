Woman 69, fatally shot in face on New York City street: Police

Police are searching for three male suspects in the fatal shooting of a 69-year-old with a walker in Harlem, New York, on Aug. 27, 2025. WABC

(NEW YORK) -- Police are searching for three male suspects in the fatal shooting of a 69-year-old with a walker in New York City's Harlem neighborhood, according to the New York Police Department.

Robin Wright, 69, was shot in the face once by an unidentified person, the NYPD said.

Police responded to the report of a person shot in the vicinity of East 110 Street and Madison Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Wright was found with a gunshot to the face and was transported to Mount Sinai Morningside in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting and have not released any further description of the suspects, police said.

Wright was not the intended target of the shooting, a city official told WABC.

Police told WABC that a man who had just been mugged by two other men chased after them and started shooting. One of those bullets struck the victim, who never saw it coming, officials said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to police.

