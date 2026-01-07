Woman accused of stabbing mother changing her baby in Macy’s pleads not guilty

Shoppers wait in line outside of Macy's flagship store in Herald Square before opening on Black Friday in New York, US, on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- A woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges she stabbed a mother changing her baby’s diaper inside a bathroom in Macy's flagship store in New York City during the Christmas shopping season.

The woman, Kerri Aherne, 43, was charged with attempted murder, assault and child endangerment in connection with the Dec. 11 stabbing inside Macy’s Herald Square.

"As alleged, Kerri Aherne carried out a horrific and unprovoked stabbing of a mother who was simply caring for her 10-month-old baby. This tourist was attacked inside one of the city’s largest and most frequented department stores, posing public safety implications for employees, visitors, and New Yorkers alike,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

"I wish the victim a swift recovery," Bragg said.

The 39-year-old victim was visiting New York from California. Prosecutors said she was changing her 10-month-old's diaper in a seventh-floor bathroom when Ahere approached from behind and began stabbing her, unprovoked.

Aherne had purchased the knife at Macy’s moments before the attack, prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, the victim eventually managed to grab the knife from Aherne and throw it to the other end of the bathroom. During the attack, the baby fell from the changing table onto the floor.

Aherne was restrained by the victim’s boyfriend and by store security workers until police officers arrived to arrest her on the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for two stab wounds to her back and lacerations to her arm and hand that required stitches. The baby was not hurt.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that both the victim and her husband work for the LASD.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office said Aherne was previously arrested in Massachusetts for threatening to kill Sen. Elizabeth Warren. The woman told police she has been hospitalized for psychiatric problems.

Aherne was remanded into custody. She is next due in court on Feb. 11.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.