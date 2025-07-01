Woman allegedly leaves over 100 cats inside U-Haul, arrested: Police

Merced County Sheriff's Office

(SANTA NELLA, Calif.) -- A woman was arrested after leaving over 100 cats inside a U-Haul in a Southern California parking lot, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

Jeannie Maxon, 69, was arrested on Sunday after deputies were dispatched to a parking lot of a Taco Bell in Santa Nella, California, to "check on the welfare of several cats in a U-Haul van," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Monday.

Once on the scene, the deputy observed "at least 20 cats in distress" through the window of the vehicle, officials said.

Animal control then responded to the scene and located 106 "extremely emaciated cats, as well as 28 deceased cats" in the vehicle without food or water, officials said.

Photos from the scene show the felines pressed against the front windshield of the van, with others found in cardboard boxes inside the vehicle.

All of the cats -- which ranged from one week to 8 years old -- were seized and taken to the Merced County Animal Shelter, officials said.

Once the cats are medically cleared by veterinary staff, they will be available for adoption, officials said.

Maxon, who is from Long Beach, California, was charged with 93 counts of animal cruelty and booked into the Merced County Jail.

The sheriff's office said the investigation remains active and they will provide updates regarding the adoption process of the cats.

Officials reminded the public of the dangers of keeping an animal inside an unattended vehicle, especially on a summer day.

"On a warm day, temperatures inside a car can soar to extreme levels in just a few minutes, even with the windows open. Please ensure that when you're traveling with your pet, they're provided with a cool place to stay, offering plenty of shade, lots of water and food," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

It is unclear whether Maxon remains in custody as of Tuesday or whether she has an attorney that can speak on her behalf.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.