Woman Alleges Sexual Assaults At Group Home

A woman is suing the state of New Hampshire, alleging she was placed in a private group home as a teenager in the 90’s with a known sexual predator.

She claims she was repeatedly sexually abused by the facility’s owner, Peter Tsetsilas, and that state officials knew he had a prior history of sexual abuse before placing her there.

The state acknowledges the abuse occurred but argues it is not legally responsible because it involved a private facility and individual criminal acts.

The court case is ongoing.