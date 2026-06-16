Woman Alleges Sexual Assaults At Group Home

Woman Alleges Sexual Assaults At Group Home
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 16, 2026

A woman is suing the state of New Hampshire, alleging she was placed in a private group home as a teenager in the 90’s with a known sexual predator.

She claims she was repeatedly sexually abused by the facility’s owner, Peter Tsetsilas, and that state officials knew he had a prior history of sexual abuse before placing her there.

The state acknowledges the abuse occurred but argues it is not legally responsible because it involved a private facility and individual criminal acts.

The court case is ongoing.

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