Woman arrested for allegedly plotting New York state Capitol attack

The New York State Capitol Building in Albany. (Demerzel21/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- The FBI arrested a woman who they allege was plotting to attack the New York State Capitol building in Albany.

The FBI alleged in a criminal complaint Thursday that Jessica Bowie, 35, pledged allegiance to ISIS in online communications and began planning the attack in July.

The suspect converted to Islam about five years ago and in messages with unidentified users pledged support to ISIS, the criminal complaint said.

Bowie had allegedly discussed her plans with FBI informants and spent weeks doing surveillance of the Capitol, including taking pictures from various vantage points, including an "observation hall nearby," the criminal complaint said.

She allegedly bought bomb materials from a hardware store on Aug. 5 and plotted with the informants for the next two weeks, according to the complaint.

The informants allegedly met with Bowie on Wednesday and provided her with an inert explosive device and an inert handgun along with instructions on how to detonate the explosive, the complaint said.

The FBI soon arrested her, the complaint said.

Upon being interviewed by FBI agents she allegedly said, "There’s no helping me, you guys know enough, there’s no helping me, I’m ... going to prison for the rest of my life," according to the complaint.

"Material support is up to 20 years in prison, I already Googled it before, I know I’m going to jail," she allegedly said.

Attorney information for the suspect was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.