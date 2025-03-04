Woman bitten by alligator in Florida

National News
Emily Shapiro, ABC News
March 4, 2025
(ORLANDO, Fla.) -- The woman was paddling at Tiger Creek Preserve in Polk County at the time of the incident on Monday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

She was taken to a hospital in unknown condition to be treated for her injuries, the agency said.

A trapper was sent to the scene to remove the alligator, the commission said. The preserve is about 65 miles south of Orlando.

The commission said serious injuries from alligators are rare in Florida.

To stay safe from alligators, the agency recommends swimming only in designated areas during the day and keeping pets on a leash and away from the edge of water.
 

